Missing Adnan’s wife appeals to PM for his immediate return

Sabikunnahar, wife of Abu Taw Haa Muhammad Adnan who remains missing for the last one week, demanded to bring him back immediately.

Sabikunnahar, sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention in finding her husband during a press conferences at Sagor Runi Hall of the Dhaka Reporter's Unity on Wednesday.

Family members said Afsanul Haque Adnan, 31, who introduced himself as Abu Taw Haa Muhammad Adnan on social media, and his three companions, Amir Uddin Foyes, Abdul Muhit and Firoz, have been missing since early June 8 on their arrival at Gabtoli in Dhaka from Rangpur on a car. She submitted a letter to the Director General of Rapid Action Battalion, urging him to take legal actions regarding the disappearance of her husband, his two companions, and driver of the car they were in. Sabikunnahar submitted a similar letter to the Prime Minister's Office.

In a letter addressing the Prime Minister, Sabikunnahar said her husband could not be traced for one seek.

When asked if she suspects anyone behind the disappearance of her husband, she said she does not.

Meanwhile, a few friends and followers of Abu Taw Haa demonstrated in front of Dhaka Reporter's Unity demanding actions to bring him back immediately.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday assured that the mystery behind the disappearance would be solved.





