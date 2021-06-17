Over 3 lakh first year NU students promoted to second year

The authorities of National University have decided to promote 316,676 first year students of 2019-2020 academic session to the second year.

The decision was taken as the authorities could not take the examinations due to the pandemic, a press release said on Wednesday.

The students who had filled up their forms to participate in exams of honours first year were given promotion on condition. They were also granted permission to take part in online classes, according to release issued by Md Foyzul Karim, director (acting) of public relations office of NU.

A total 467,835 students filled up and submitted their forms to participate in first year exams in 2020. Of them, the number of regular students are 297,626, and irregular students are 19,050.

A total 467,835 students filled up and submitted their forms to participate in first year exams in 2020. Of them, the number of regular students are 297,626, and irregular students are 19,050.

Among them, 151,159 students submitted their forms for quality improvement of the exams, the release added.

One of the conditions for promotion is, students must take part in the first-year exams when the Covid-19 situation improves. If anyone does not take part or is "not promoted" after taking part in the exams, his/her current promotion will be cancelled.





