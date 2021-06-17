Cabinet body clears 10 procurement proposals

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase (CCPP) on Wednesday approved 10 procurement proposals including import of 1.235 million metric tonnes of petroleum fuel and 3.360 million MMBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

The approval was given in its regular weekly meeting held virtually on Wednesday with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

After the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Shamsul Arefin briefed reporters on the issue.

He said state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will import 1.234m tonnes of petroleum in different packages from Unipec Singapore Pte of Singapore, Petro China International of Singapore, VitoI Asia of Singapore and Emirates National Oil Company of Singapore at a total cost of Tk 5,774.45 crore (equivalent to US$ 683.366m) over the next six months from June to December 2021.

The supplier companies were selected through international quotations, he said, adding that premium of the product and items of the petroleum, which will be imported from the companies, cannot be disclosed as per the non-disclosure agreement and its conditions.

He also informed that the Petrobangla and its subordinate body RPGCL will import 3.360m MMBtu of LNG from Excelerate Energy of United States at a contract value of Tk 313.68 crore. But, the unit price of the LNG was not disclosed.

The meeting also approved a proposal of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) for awarding of a contract for procurement of design, development, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecom monitoring system for the telecom networks and systems of Bangladesh from TKC Telecom Inc, Canada at a cost of Tk 77.65 crore.

A proposal of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to procure three passengers cruise vessels from Karnaphuli Ship Builders at Tk 231.13 crore also received approval of the committee.

It also gave nod to a proposal of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority to appoint a service provider at Tk 218.71 crore for collecting fees and taxes from motor vehicles through online for next five years. But, the name of the company won the contract for the job was not disclosed.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) received its approval for procuring 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertiliser from Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company (Kafco) at a value of Tk 87.63 crore.

The Cabinet body approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Railway to change 9 points of the PCC (Particular Conditions of Contract) of the Commercial Contract and also its supplementary agreement -2 of the Padma Bridge Rail Connection Project with Chana Railway Group of China (CRÈC).



