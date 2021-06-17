Meeting on Ctg water-logging project held at PMO, committee formed

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 16: A three-member committee was formed at a meeting on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on the water-logging project of the port city of Chattogram.

Prime Ministers Principal Secretary Ahmed Kaikaus presided over the meeting and the Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram, CPA Chairman, CDA Chairman and other high officials of Chattogram City Corporation, CDA, CPA and LGRD Ministry attended the meeting through video conference. After a threadbare discussion, the meeting constituted a three-member committee for acquisition of land on both banks of all 36 canals under the project.

According to an insider, a total of 6516 kathas of land would be acquired for the project costing around Tk1727 crore.

The meeting extended the time period of the project by two more year. In this connection, another meeting will be held with the High officials of IMED on June 20.

Meanwhile, nearly 51 percent of the total project of Tk5, 616 crore project titled 'Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram' have so far been completed.

According to Project sources, there are a total of 1600 kilometres of drains in the city. But 302-km-long drains have been placed under the project.

So far 302-km-long drain under the project has been cleaned. The rest of the drains of 1300 kms are under the jurisdiction of Chattogram City Corproation (CCC). CCC is responsible for cleaning those drains.

An amount of Tk425 crore have been allocated for the project in the proposed budget of 2021-22 fiscal. Of them, Tk98 crore would be spent on acquisition of land.

Moreover, the demand of Tk300 crore of the contractors concerned have remained outstanding due to shortage of fund. Meanwhile, a total of 12 sluice gates will be constructed by the CDA and WDB under the project.

The government undertook the mega project titled 'Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram' worth Tk5, 616 crore on 9 August 2017 to end the longstanding water-logging problem in the city.

But the works of the project started in 2018.



