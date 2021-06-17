Steps taken to save Sundarban,  its biodiversity: PM tells JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told Parliament that the tiger population in the world's larest mangrove forest, Sundarbans,is rising following measures taken by the government.

"Actually, the Sundarbans is expanding. The number of tigers has risen," she said replying to a tabled question from Awami League MP Sultana Nadira (Women Seat-15). The prime minister mentioned different steps taken by her government to save the Sundarbans and its biodiversity.

She said there were 106 tigers in the Sundarbans, according to the tiger census conducted through camera tracking in 2015. But the number rose at 114 as per the 2018 tiger census.

Sheikh Hasina said the numbers of trees and tigers have got increased due to the government's measures (she mentioned in answer) and strengthening the forest management. The reserve of carbon rose at 139 metric tonnes in 2019 from 106 metric tonnes in 2009, she said.

