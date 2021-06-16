Video
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:11 AM
NATO exaggerating ‘China threat theory’: Beijing  

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, June 15: Beijing on Tuesday accused NATO of exaggerating the threat from China and "creating confrontation", after a vow from the Western allies to work together to counter the "systemic challenges" posed by its policies.
NATO leaders made the
commitment on Monday, as US President Joe Biden renewed Washington's transatlantic ties at his first summit with the allies.
In a broad statement of intent, the leaders said China's increasingly assertive actions in building a nuclear arsenal and space and cyber warfare capabilities threatened the international order.
In an angry response, a statement from the Chinese mission to the European Union called for NATO to "view China's development rationally, stop exaggerating various forms of 'China threat theory' and not to use China's legitimate interests and legal rights as excuses for manipulating group politics (while) artificially creating confrontations".    -AFP


