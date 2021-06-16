Video
Biden promises to lay down ‘red lines’ to Putin

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

BRUSSELS, June 15: US President Joe Biden said Monday he would lay down "red lines" to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at their upcoming meeting, after rallying NATO allies to face up to challenges from Moscow and Beijing.
Speaking after his first NATO summit since being elected, Biden insisted: "I'm not looking for conflict with Russia, but that we will respond if Russia continues its harmful activities."
Biden also called Putin "tough" and "a worthy adversary" ahead of their hotly anticipated meeting in Geneva on Wednesday.
The warning to the Kremlin leader came as Biden pressed to renew Washington's transatlantic ties with allies after years of tensions under his predecessor Donald Trump.
At Biden's urging, NATO leaders agreed to work together      against the "systemic challenges" posed by China's aggressive policies as the alliance fleshed out its nascent approach to Beijing.
China's increasingly assertive actions in building a nuclear arsenal as well as space and cyber warfare capabilities threatens the international order, they said in a statement.    -AFP


