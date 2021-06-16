HC judge embarrassed to hear writ

The High Court on Tuesday declined to hear a matter about the appointment of law officers, including Deputy Attorney General (DAG) and Assistant Attorney General (AAG) for representing the state in cases before the Appellate and HC Divisions of the Supreme Court that a judge felt embarrassed.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman expressed their embarrassment while the matter placed

for hearing before the bench.

Justice Farah Mahbub, the senior judge of the two-judge virtual bench, informed the writ petition's lawyer Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, that one of us felt embarrassed to hear the matter.

The bench forwarded the writ petition to Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain to assign another bench to hear the bail application of Shahidul Alam.

Lawyer Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan told the correspondent that the Law Ministry and Bar Council did not implement the court order asking to inquire about the enrollment date of six law officers appointed in 2019.

On November 12 in 2019, a HC bench issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain under which authority DAG Harunur Rashid and Kamal Uddin and AGG Al Mamun are holding their post

Besides, the HC also asked the Bar Council to submit a report after verifying the enrollment date of the law officer.

Lawyer Farhad himself filed the writ petition as public interest litigation challenging legality of appointments of the DAG and AAG's.

On July 7 and 21 in 2019 respectively, the government appointed 70 SC lawyers as new DAGs and appointed 105 SC lawyers as new AAGs for representing the state in cases before the Supreme Court.

The petitioner claimed that few of the 70 DAGs have no experience of practicing law for at least 10 years and some of the 15 AAGs also have no experience of practicing law for at least five years before the Appellate and HC of the SC.

According to Bangladesh Law Officers Act, 2001, a lawyer has to have experience of practicing law for at least 10 years in the HC in order to be appointed as a DAG and a lawyer has to have an experience of practicing law for at least five years before the HC to be appointed as an AAG.



