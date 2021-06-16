126,459 doses of AZ  vaccine in stock

Only 126,459 doses of covishield vaccines against coronavirus are in stock as 10,073,541 doses have been administered so far since the commencement of vaccination programme in the country.

These are all covishield vaccines developed by the Serum Institute of India in Oxford's AstraZeneca formula. So far 10,200,000 lakh doses of the vaccine have come to the country from the Serum Institute.

A press release on vaccination activities sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the DGHS, some 5,820,015 people have taken the first dose of the vaccine so far. Some 4,253,526 people took the second dose. Of these, 3,359 people were given the second dose on Monday.

Out of 5,820,015 people who took the first dose, second dose vaccine crisis has been created for more than 14 lakh people as they didn't

get the second dose due to shortage of vaccine. All of them need to be given a second dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine as the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet made a decision to administer someone two doses of vaccine of two different companies.

It is to be noted that the national corona vaccination programme started on February 7 in the country. The DGHS announced that the first dose would be discontinued from April 26 due to the vaccine crisis. Registration for the vaccine was also closed after May 2.

Earlier, on Monday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the vaccination programme of Pfizer and Sinopharm will start from June 19.

He said, "We are going to resume vaccination. But we have only 11 lakh vaccine doses against the demand of 14 crore doses. That is why everyone must follow the hygiene rules. The hospital beds are limited. If one lakh out of 17 crore people are infected every day, there will be no place to treat them."







