SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that the government will decide on holding this year's SSC and HSC examinations after analyzing the coronavirus situation in the country.

Meanwhile, if tests with even a modified syllabus are impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic, other arrangements are being considered.

"We are attempting to conduct SSC and HSC exams in 2021 with a short syllabus," she said at a news conference today. "However, other arrangements are being considered if that does not work."

To contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country, the government closed all educational institutions on March 17 last year. On 12 June, the Education Ministry extended the closure of the primary and higher secondary schools and colleges till 30 June, which was supposed to open on June 13 if the Covid-19 situation was favourable.

The SSC exams were held just before Covid-19 broke out in the country last year, while the HSC and comparable exams were held in the midst of the epidemic.

Higher secondary candidates' assessment results were later announced based on their JSC and SSC results. This was the first time in the country's history that all of the students received passing grades.







