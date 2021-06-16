Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Dipu Moni

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that the government will decide on holding this year's SSC and HSC examinations after analyzing the coronavirus situation in the country.
Meanwhile, if tests with even a modified syllabus are impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic, other arrangements are being considered.
"We are attempting to conduct SSC and HSC exams in 2021 with a short syllabus," she said at a news conference today. "However, other arrangements are being considered if that does not work."
To contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country, the government closed all educational institutions on March 17 last year.     On 12 June, the Education Ministry extended the closure of the primary and higher secondary schools and colleges till 30 June, which was supposed to open on June 13 if the Covid-19 situation was favourable.
The SSC exams were held just before Covid-19 broke out in the country last year, while the HSC and comparable exams were held in the midst of the epidemic.
Higher secondary candidates' assessment results were later announced based on their JSC and SSC results. This was the first time in the country's history that all of the students received passing grades.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN urged to probe sharing of Rohingya data
NATO exaggerating ‘China threat theory’: Beijing  
Biden promises to lay down ‘red lines’ to Putin
HC judge embarrassed to hear writ
126,459 doses of AZ  vaccine in stock
SSC, HSC exams depend on Covid situation: Dipu Moni
Koch gang-rape victim hospitalised
Hefazat leader Azharul held


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo gesture costs '$4 billion' for Coca-Cola
Ronaldo makes history in Portugal win
Israeli far-right groups march through occupied East Jerusalem
Order regarding JU teachers’ recruitment on Sunday
BNP began politics of vengeance with Bangabandhu’s assassination: Quader
4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
Stocks perform mixed on higher transactions
India, New Zealand name squads for WTC final
Zia cut down thousands trees to cling to power: Hasan
BCB to introduce shadow national team
Most Read News
Quick and solid planning is vital to stop Delta variant spread
Bangladesh-Oman match tonight
Sharp rise in C-19 deaths, infections
Obituary
Obituary
Regenerating natural ecosystems and reducing carbon emissions
Biden rallies NATO against ‘new challenges’ from Russia, China
Cabinet okays policy to develop local automobile industry
Impose local lockdown to curb Covid transmission: Hasina
What Putin really wants from Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft