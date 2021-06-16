Video
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
Front Page

Koch gang-rape victim hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent 

Tangail, June 15: A woman from the Koch ethnic minority community has been admitted to hospital after allegedly being gang-raped and assaulted by a group of men here.
The incident took place at Bajail Borochala village in Sakhipur Upazila on June 10 but was picked up by the local media on Tuesday. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at Tangail Sadar
Hospital.
A manhunt has been launched for the assailants, said Superintendent of Police Sanjit Kumar Roy of Tangail.
The 40-year-old woman was taken to Sakhipur Upazila Health Complex on Thursday but was later transferred to Tangail Sadar Hospital's 'One Stop Crisis Centre' the same day after her condition deteriorated, Md Shafiqul Islam Sajib, resident physician of the hospital, said.
"She was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Several bite wounds were found on her body. Some of her teeth were displaced. She had wounds in her genitalia and rectum as well that caused excessive bleeding. We have found evidence of rape in the initial tests," said Rehana Parveen, a gynaecologist at the hospital.
The victim later started a case against three men with Sakhipur police on Sunday. The accused are Deena Sarker, 33, Montu Sarker, 30, and Sabdul Mia, 28.
"The assailants broke into her house in a drunken state around 12:30am on Thursday. They forcibly took her to a secluded area near her house and gang-raped her.
 At one stage, Deena Sarker started to bite and physically attacked her," the victim told the media.
They later fled the scene when locals came to the victim's rescue upon hearing her screams for help, according to the case dossier.
Members of the Bangladesh Koch Adivasi Union later formed a human chain in front of the Tangail Press Club around 11:00am on Tuesday, demanding justice and the arrest of the accused.


