Writ on JS panel’s embargo on women

FFs' Guard Of HonourA writ petition has been filed with the High Court challenging the legality of the recommendation of a parliamentary standing committee to exclude women upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) from attending guard of honour to the freedom fighters after their death.

Foundation for Law and Development (FLAD), a rights organization, on Tuesday filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation seeking stay on the parliamentary body's recommendation.

After placing the petition, a virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah adjourned the hearing on the petition for four weeks after the

Deputy Attorney General concerned informed that the government is yet to issue any notification regarding the recommendation.

Lawyer Fawzia Karim Firoze appeared for the petition while Deputy Attorney General Nawroz Md Russel Chowdhury represented the State.

The parliamentary standing committee on Liberation War Affairs Ministry on June 13 recommended taking necessary measures to find alternatives to woman UNOs' presence during the guard of honour given to valiant freedom fighters after their death.

In the writ petition, the FLAD said the recommendation made by the parliamentary body is unconstitutional and unlawful.

"The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) has been ratified by Bangladesh. Therefore, the recommendation made by the parliamentary standing committee is a violation of the UN convention," it added.





