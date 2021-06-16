

Alarming rise in C-19 cases, 50 more die in 24 hours

In Dinajpur, "In the last 24 hours, 87 samples have been tested where 26 of them were positive which is 32.5 per cent and no patient died from the deadly virus," said, Abdul Kuddus, Civil surgeon of the hospital.

In Rajshahi, in the last 24 hours, 130 samples have been tested where 58 came positive and 12 patients died from the deadly virus.

In Chapainawabganj, in the last 24 hours, 430 samples have been tested where 56 were positive and three patients died from the virus attack.

In Jashore, in the last 24 hours, 528 samples have been tested where 249 came positive which is 47 per cent and three patients died from the deadly virus.

Sheikh Abu Shahin, Civil surgeon of Jessore 250-bed General Hospital, said, "People are being affected very rapidly with the virus and we are trying to treat them. 75 patients are admitted in the hospital where 50 beds are dedicated to corona patients."

"At present, people living in remote villages are being infected, whereas a few days ago this was only city-centric. Now people are not maintaining lockdown or abiding by health rules which is more dangerous for spreading the virus," he added.

However, 2,243 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, with a 92.53 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 23,265 samples were tested in 512 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

The day's infection rate stood at 14.27per cent which is also the highest in 55 days and the overall infection rate 13.40 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, 30 were men, and 20 were women. Of the victims, 48 died in different hospitals across the country and one died at home while one died on way to hospital. Moreover, 15 each of the deceased were in the Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, six each in Dhaka and Chattogram, three each in Mymensingh and Sylhet, and one each in Rangpur and Barishal divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,507 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,715 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.







The Covid-19 situation in the border districts is gradually worsening as the country on Tuesday witnessed the highest infection in 53 days as 3,319 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 833,291 and 50 patients died from the deadly coronavirus, taking the death toll to 13,222.In Dinajpur, "In the last 24 hours, 87 samples have been tested where 26 of them were positive which is 32.5 per cent and no patient died from the deadly virus," said, Abdul Kuddus, Civil surgeon of the hospital.In Rajshahi, in the last 24 hours, 130 samples have been tested where 58 came positive and 12 patients died from the deadly virus.In Chapainawabganj, in the last 24 hours, 430 samples have been tested where 56 were positive and three patients died from the virus attack.In Jashore, in the last 24 hours, 528 samples have been tested where 249 came positive which is 47 per cent and three patients died from the deadly virus.Sheikh Abu Shahin, Civil surgeon of Jessore 250-bed General Hospital, said, "People are being affected very rapidly with the virus and we are trying to treat them. 75 patients are admitted in the hospital where 50 beds are dedicated to corona patients.""At present, people living in remote villages are being infected, whereas a few days ago this was only city-centric. Now people are not maintaining lockdown or abiding by health rules which is more dangerous for spreading the virus," he added.However, 2,243 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, with a 92.53 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).A total of 23,265 samples were tested in 512 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.The day's infection rate stood at 14.27per cent which is also the highest in 55 days and the overall infection rate 13.40 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.Among the latest day's victims, 30 were men, and 20 were women. Of the victims, 48 died in different hospitals across the country and one died at home while one died on way to hospital. Moreover, 15 each of the deceased were in the Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, six each in Dhaka and Chattogram, three each in Mymensingh and Sylhet, and one each in Rangpur and Barishal divisions.The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,507 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,715 were women.The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.