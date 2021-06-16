Operators urge govt to re-fix LPG price

LPG Operator Association of Bangladesh (LOAB) has urged the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) to re-fix the price of LP gas on a realistic approach so that operators could get a level playing field to do their business.

They claimed that the operators had been incurring huge losses following the price fixed by the energy regulator as the operating cost was not properly calculated.

"We want BERC to re-fix the LPG price on the basis of practical assessment, not on assumption," said Azam J Chowdhury, President of LOAB, at a press conference at a hotel in the city on Tuesday.

He said any arbitrary price cut at the local market without any consultation with the investors will put the whole sector in jeopardy which would destabilize the energy supply situation and LOAB would not be responsible for that.

In the latest tariff adjustment, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has further cut the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at the local market though the price continues to rise at the international market, he claimed.

"It is an arbitrary one not based on reality, actually it (BERC) is not capable of assessing the issue," Azam remarked.

Last year, the High Court directed the BERC to reset LP gas following a writ petition filed by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).Complying with the HC order, the energy regulator arranged a public hearing on the issue on January 14 this year.

During the hearing, BERC decided to fix the monthly LPG price which is consistent with the price in Saudi Arabia. The energy regulator also proposed to reset the LPG price in a way that protects the rights of both consumers and operators.

In April this year, BERC for the first time fixed the prices of the auto gas used for household and commercial purposes to stop anomalies in this sector.

However, the LOAB feels that the international price isn't reflected in the LPG price adjustment. But they did not like to discuss the transportation cost, which is the main issue of LPG price.

They are carrying LPG through small ships. If they carry the item through big ships then the cost would be reduced automatically.

During meetings with BERC and public hearings on tariff adjustment, LPG investors and operators were present but did not raise their voice against BERC's move. However, they pointed out their costs and challenges.

They also presented necessary factors of price adjustment so that the rights of the producers and consumers remain unaffected.

BERC has been announcing a fixed price of LPG for every month in compliance with a High Court order since April this year for which the LPG now stands at Tk 842 instead of previous price of over Tk 1000.

Recently, the BERC again decided to hold a public hearing on July 7 next to re-set its pricing formula in response to a demand of the LPG operators and against this backdrop, the press conference was convened by the LOAB.

Explaining the current formula of LPG pricing Azam Chowdhury said the BERC fixes the price on the basis of a fixed-cost and some variable operating costs.

"We don't have any difference of opinion with BERC on fixed cost as it is related with the Saudi CP (contract price)," he said adding if the regulator fails to fix the LPG price on a practical basis an uncertainty will create in business and the regulator will fully be responsible for it.

"Because, the BERC's behavior will force many operators to stop their business to avert losses," he added.

In a presentation, Zakaria Jalal claimed that there is a gap of Tk 150 between their calculation of operating cost and the calculation of BERC.

He said BERC did not consider an administrative cost of Tk 50 per 12 kg LPG while distribution cost was calculated at Tk 20 against actual cost of Tk 40. Retailer's cost was calculated at Tk 27 against the actual cost of Tk 80 and cylinder cost was estimated at Tk 28 against the cost of Tk 56.

Due to this Tk 30,000 crore investment is in jeopardy as LPG producers face huge losses and 1 million jobs at risk while investors are struggling with repayment of bank loans.

He also alleged that local administrations are arresting many local distributors for which they are suspending their business.

The function was also addressed by Tanzeem Chowdhury of Omera LPG, Zakaria Jalal of Bashundhara LPG.

The government has provided 6 percent of families with piped natural gas for household cooking. The supplied natural gas meets 12 percent of the total energy consumption.





