BAF opens tree plantation programme

in harmony with the National Tree PlantationProgramme-2021, this year Bangladesh Air Force has also under taken 'Tree Plantation Programme-2021'with the aim of increasing the tree resources of the country and maintaining ecological balance.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force, Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, inaugurated the programme by planting a sapling at Air Headquarters premises on Tuesday , according to ISPR press releases.

Bangladesh Air Force is observing Tree PlantationProgramme-2021in this year with the national slogan of 'Mujib Borshe Angikar Kori, Sonar Bangla Sobuz Kori'.

During the event, Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters took part in the tree plantation programme by planting different saplings. Among others, Directors and senior BAF officers of Air Headquarters were also present in the ceremony.

Mentionable that all BAF Bases and Units are also observing the similar programme by plantingfruit bearing, forestry and medicine saplings.