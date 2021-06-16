Bangabandhu Lounge at BD Permanent Mission at UN inaugurated

Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen inaugurated the newly established Bangabandhu Lounge at the UN Permanent Mission on Tuesday.

"The lounge houses a rich collection of books, photos, documentaries, and graphical display on the life and work of the Father of the Nation. It demonstrates Bangabandhu?s trust and faith in multilateralism; particularly the UN." said the Foreign Minister while inauguring the lounge, according to a Foreign Ministry release.





