Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
City News

Bangabandhu Lounge at BD Permanent Mission at UN inaugurated

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen inaugurated the newly established Bangabandhu Lounge at the UN Permanent Mission on Tuesday.
 "The lounge houses a rich collection of books, photos, documentaries, and graphical display on the life and work of the Father of the Nation. It demonstrates Bangabandhu?s trust and faith in multilateralism; particularly the UN." said the Foreign Minister while inauguring the lounge, according to a Foreign Ministry release.


