Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:09 AM
MISTâ€™s Mongol Barota tops Global University Rover Challenge 2021

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

‘Mongol Barota’ team of MIST won Global University Rover Challenge Championship held at  USA recently this year.
The team members were accorded reception at Multi Purpose Hall of Military Institutes of Science and Technology (MIST) at Mirpur Cantonment on Tuesday, according to ISPR press release.
A total of 88 teams drawn from all over the world including Europe and America took part in the Competition. `Mongol Barota' team of MIST showcased their superiority defeating all the 88 teams. `Mongol Barota' team included 17 students of MIST.
Captain Akib Zaman led the team. Colonel Mohammad Shahjahan Majib and Professor Dr. Md Mahbubur Rahman attended the competition as Super Viser.
MIST Commandant Major General Md Whahid-Uz-Zaman, ndc, aowc, psc, te, was present at the reception ceremony as the chief guest.
Besies, all the Faculty Deens, Department Heads and students of the MISt were present at the       function.


