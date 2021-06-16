Bangladesh to host V20 Climate Vulnerables Finance Summit on July 8

The government has announced that it will host the first ever virtual V20 Climate Vulnerables Finance Summit on July 8.

The Summit will be chaired by A H M Mustafa Kamal, Finance Minister of Bangladesh, and co-hosted with the Global Center on Adaptation, said an announcement made on Monday.

The government of Bangladesh is currently chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and the V20 Group of Finance Ministers.

"The Summit will feature Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, heads of state from Climate Vulnerable Forum member countries, and V20 or the twenty most vulnerable countries' finance ministers, to mobilize significantly more robust economic and finance responses to the spiraling dual crisis that increasingly affects the world's most vulnerable economies," it said.

The V20 membership stands at 48 economies including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Kenya, Kiribati, Lebanon, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Niger, Palau, Palestine, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Senegal, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Viet Nam and Yemen.

In close cooperation with the United Nations, the IMF and key development partners, the high-level dialogue will shape globally cooperative responses to ensure fast-tracked resilience building efforts to overcome the new realities of tandem climate and COVID pressures through bold new actions and partnerships, it said.

After the Summit, the V20 will issue a Communique highlighting expectations on the upcoming UNFCCC COP26 and global climate finance.

Formed in 2015, the V20 Group of Finance Ministers is a dedicated cooperation initiative of economies systematically vulnerable to climate change. It is currently chaired by the People's Republic of Bangladesh.







