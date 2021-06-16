Video
Letter To the Editor

Take initiative, reduce our woes

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Dear Sir
We the inhabitants of Jurain in the capital have been suffering from bad road condition. Repairment of the road from Dayaganj point to Jurain Rail Gate is long felt by every resident. Accident regularly takes place here as rickshaws turn turtle due to pot-holes in places.

Woes of regular passengers including office going people, critical patients and students availing this road know no bounds. One part of the road has become so narrow due to illegal establishment of some factories and tea stalls on either side of the road that it is not possible for one to abide by traffic rules. Consequently, movement gets stuck in gridlocks in the peak hour. Besides, the entire road goes under water with just a shower of rain. The suffering of the common people has reached to the peak because of frequent rainfall. Under this circumstance the authority responsible must intervene.

We want the authority concerned to take due initiatives to repair the road immediately for the relief of the people living around it.
Robi
East Jurain, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

