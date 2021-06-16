

STEAM learning in 4th Industrial Revolution



Klaus Schwab, the founder and chief executive of the World Economic Forum (WEF), wrote in an article on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, he said, "Whether we like it or not, the way we live, work and think has changed over time. Now we are going through a technological change. The digital revolution, which began on the basis of the Second and Third Industrial Revolutions, is changing everything at a mathematical rate, which has never happened before. Most importantly, this change is affecting every sector of every country in the world, changing the process of production, management, and even the running of the state.



The 4IR has recently begun. It has stirred all over the world when people have mastered the use of the internet fairly well, they have started to lead efficiently in the net world and the use of smartphones has become easily available in the hands of everyone. Klaus Schwab said, "The transformation of the information technology sector around the world through smartphones, the Internet of Things (IOT), the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in equipment management, robotics, biotechnology, quantum computing has started the Fourth Industrial Revolution."



The power of the digital revolution is reflected in a recently published report by the World Bank entitled 'Digital Dividends'. It has been said that 20,600 crore emails are sent to the world in a single day through the internet, 420 crore different things are searched on Google. Even a decade ago, these changes in the field of information technology were unimaginable.



As global industries are now significantly shifting from the third to the fourth industrial revolution, teachers-students now need to focus on STEAM education to meet global challenges. STEAM education is made up of five subjects: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. This leads to the introduction of highly technology based education. These factors form the basis for numerous careers, including those that have yet to be discovered. STEAM education improves students' understanding of the main concepts of each subject and helps to create research, practical, and project-based assignments by building the underlying relationship between each other, sharpening much-needed critical thinking. The basics of STEAM education are; Creativity, ability to find something, analyze, teamwork, developing communication skills, store digital knowledge, solve problems, etc.



In this age of the 4IR, learning is no longer confined to the classroom. We should equip our schools, colleges, madrasas and universities with advanced technology by combining all the global facilities to nurture creativity and innovation. We need to provide our students with practical knowledge as well as realistic application to build their innovative skills in addition to academic knowledge. The rise of technological problems and advanced technology has largely led to the fourth industrial revolution, with new ideas such as robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, Virtual Reality (VR), cloud computing, data analysis and the Internet of Things (IoT).



To be successful in life in the 21st century, students need to be more motivated towards STEAM learning. Incredible innovations in cyber-physical systems, IoT, automation, use of computers in artistic endeavors, etc. have brought us many changes in the way we fundamentally learn, work and live. Today's STEAM is a modified version of the previous STEM. STEM is a combination of four subjects; Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. This theory was discovered in 2001. Now it is 2021. STEM education has been transformed into STEAM education by adding 'Art' as another component to make the next generation efficient.



According to a study by The Medium Report-2020, almost all Nobel laureates in science practice arts in any way. Comparing a successful scientist with another, it can be seen that the art practice in each of the researches is different and special in its own right. It is the breakthrough of science and the connection between art that creates the belief among STEAM advocates that the relationship between technology and art is intricate. Students who receive STEAM education are engaged in practical education, receive education on the basis of mutual cooperation and try their best to solve problems. It is because they work in a creative process.



STEAM not only prepares students to understand science, technology, engineering and mathematics, but also helps them learn how to learn and solve problems in a creative and artistic way. In order to create a successful STEAM program, it is essential to incorporate the Arts into the STEM in an authentic way. STEAM education basically enhances students' ability to think 'out of the box'.



Experts think that in the Corona Pandemic, we all understand the need for STEAM education more or less. Therefore, it is clear that the time is now for STEAM education. To build up the next generation as skilled manpower for facing the 21st century challenges, more emphasis needs to be put on STEAM education. STEAM education plays an effective role in accelerating the country's progress and development. In this era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), we have to ensure technology based knowledge and practical skills through STEAM education.

Dr Md Mahmudul Hassan is Education Researcher and Principal, Daffodil International School, Dhaka







