Proposed budget: Response and suggestions

On June 3, 2021, Budget for 2021-22 fiscal year was placed in the National Parliament. Bangladesh's sitting finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal MP presented the budget. He is the 25th finance minister of the country.The size of the budget is worth Tk 6 lakh 3 thousand 681crores. Life and livelihood have been given the maximum importance in the proposed budget. Healthcare, employment, trade and commercealso got priority.



The deficit of the proposed budget was estimated to be Tk 2 lakh 14 thousand 681crores. Revenue collection target has been set up at Tk 3 lakh 89,000 crores in the implementation of budget and to meet the deficit, the government has set the target of taking internal and foreign debt.



According to them, it is a critical time budget. However, thanks and applause poured in from ruling party leadersand theactivists on the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister appreciating the budget amidst sharp criticism of opposition parties were noticed in the previous governments too. The opposition party has called it a budget of diversionand adulation. Many of themtermed it as a budget of building the fortunes of ruling party people. In the Parliament, Opposition party MP Mr. Harunur Rashid called it traditional budget. He said during the presentation of the budget, the budget is largely dependent on loan.



The last 2020-21 fiscal year budget is not yet implemented. However, experts expressed mixed reactions in this regard. Former caretaker government adviser AB Mirza Azizul Islam said the proposed budget targets are acceptable. But he expressed deep doubts about the implementation of it. Dr Saledhuddin Ahmad, former Bangladesh Bank governor said the government has tried to do the proposed budget business friendly. However, there is no strategy to increase income in the implementation of the budget. BSSC chairman Shibli Rubaiyatul Islam called the budget satisfactory as it has reflected the expectations of capital market. Dr. Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the CPD, said that the kind of budget was needed to recover the economy back from the epidemic, is missing in the proposed budget.



On the other hand, Bangladesh Economic Association had submitted an alternative budget proposal on 1stJune. The size of this proposed budget was Tk 17 lakh 38 thousand 716crores. And the deficit budget was projected at Tk 1 lakh 35000crore. Professor Barakat emphasized on the revenue income for the implementation of this huge budget. According to him, it is possible for 92.20 percent revenue from the country's revenue to implement this budget. He thinks that there is no need to take local and foreign debt for the deficit budget.



In order to meet the deficit budget, he emphasized on bond bazar, savings letter and government-private partnership. He said that 5 million people of this huge population are involved in part-time activities. All these working people are involved in small cottage industries, agriculture, vegetables, animal husbandry or fisheries and water resources. The future of their children is uncertain. The EconomicAssociation thinks that the budget should be formulated inconsideration of these problems.



UNICEF said every day, 8 thousand neonatal are born in Bangladeshwith a loan of nearly Tk 60 thousand each. This international organization advised some suggestions. These are: (1) Increase tax rate on super rich (2) Tourism market and big investment in Bondbazar (3) Increase tax rate on additional profit (4) Recovering it by confiscating illegal black money and (5) bringing back the smuggled money.



However, the rogue classes and looters were not sitting before the epidemic. They amassed hills of illegal money. A study of Bangladesh Economic Association shows the amount of black money in last 46-year is worth Tk 89 lac crore. As a result, Bangladesh has been transformed into higher income inequality country. The rich has become super richand the poor has been the ultra-poor.



From the above discussion, it is clear that the government and opposition parties took opposite stand over budget. If the government wishes, it can respond to the suggestions offered by opposition political parties and different national and international bodies. For the greater interest of nation, the government can respondto their suggestions.



Government can also take into account Zakat management. Since Bangladesh's 90% people are Muslims, Zakat can play a significant role in narrowing the increasing gap of the rich and the poor.



According to a recent report in a Bangla daily, 11 people arethe wealthiest in Bangladesh. Their total amount of money is Tk 1 lakh 16 thousand 900crore which is more than one sixth of the proposed budget. When paying Zakat at the rate 2.50% of the money, Zakat will be collected 2 lakh 922 crore 50 lakh taka.

The budget deficit that has been mentioned in the proposed and alternative budget can easily find a solutionwith this amount of money. Paying Zakat at a rate of 2.50% against this money will raise Tk 73 thousand one hundred billion. But the actual zakat will be earned more. Because the number of tax donors in the country is 46 lakh 94 thousand. Government can also enact and apply the laws of paying zakat like tax collection.



Although Bangladesh crosses LDC, there are 40 lakh 24 thousand 189 landless families and 13 lakh street children. The International Labor Organization said that the number of unemployed youths in the country is about three million. The number of people living in slums in the country is about 25 lakh.



Pandemic made these people more helpless. Man who loses the job comes to village leaving the city. As a result, poverty in Bangladesh has taken a grimmer look. However, it is possible to rehabilitate the distressed people through recovering illegal money, bringing trafficked money back and fair zakat management.

The writer is a professor, Islamic University, Kushtia





