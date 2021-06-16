

Covid-19 impact on women in nakshi industry



A recent study reveals the impact of Covid-19 on women engaged in this industry. The study mentioned that nakshi industry can play a vital role in providing employment opportunity to rural women. Since time immemorial, the women of rural Bangladesh have been skilled in nakshi stitching work. The study was conducted in Jamalpur district where a large portion of women is engaged in nakshi stitching work. It explores that during the Corona period women who work in nakshi industry faced numerous difficulties.



The study revealed that income of the nakshi stitching women (75.5%) has dropped down significantly since the Corona pandemic began. About 67.6 percent of the respondents mentioned that although they have been stitching nakshi products since the beginning of Corona they have not been paid fully sometimes. A large portion of them (65.5%) mentioned that they could not sell their products during the Corona period. As a result, they could not pay the wages of the workers.



More than half of them (55.3%) stated that they could not pay back the loan they have taken from NGOs. A very large portion (82.2%) of the total respondents mentioned that they did not get any government support for production and marketing of nakshi products during the Corona period. More than three-quarters (69.3%) of respondents mentioned capital crisis for this. About one-third (31.6%) of the respondents reported that they did not get fair prices for their products. Almost all the respondents reported that they did not get any financial, food or hygiene support from government or non-government organizations.



The respondents mentioned myriad problems like: shortage of buyers; lack of exhibition system of this products; women in this profession suffer more but earn less; lack of government patronage and supervision; unscrupulous businessmen; lack of seating during rainy season etc. All these problems made their life and livelihood difficult to survive.



They have also mentioned potential growth of nakshi industry in the country. For example, more than half of the respondents (56.7%) think that with the necessary patronage, the nakshi work will spread across the country in the future. Around 64 percent of the respondents think that 'Nakshi Palli' should be constructed in every district under the government initiative. Around 71 percent of them think that in the future, they will be able to export nakshi products directly to abroad.



Respondents participated in the survey recommended the following measures for the widespread expansion of nakshi products. For example: incentive packages for nakshi stitching women; increment of wages for workers, loan at low interest rate, seating place during rainy season, institutional training for those who want to enter in the industry, establishment of environment friendly Palli Nakshi Centers in all districts and sub-districts, arrangement of work for year round.



Based on the findings, the following recommendations are made as: to bring them under the specific rules and regulations through proper supervision; government initiative needs for sale of nakshi products; to form group or associations in the respective areas with the poor women who will or will be engaged in nakshi work; initiatives to educate their children; health care for nakshi workers free of cost; all the information related to nakshi products; to take appropriate steps to reduce the ferocity of middlemen and monopolists in the industry; negative attitude of society towards female workers involved in this industry; adequate motivation and effective measures for the safety of women workers.



If the problems of this industry created during the Corona period are solved by the concerned authorities, individuals or organizations and appropriate policies and actions are taken then the livelihood of women who are engaged in this industry will be saved, the nakshi industry will be able to play a significant role in the economic development of the country. This industry will also be helpful in solving the unemployment problem of rural women. Moreover, it will help earn foreign currencies like the garment industry.

The writer is a research consultant, Human Development Research

Centre (HDRC), Dhaka











