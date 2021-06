GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, June 15: Shahidul Islam Antor, chairman of Achintapur Union in Gouripur Upazila of the district, passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 43. He was suffering from heart disease.

His first Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Gouripur Government College Eidgah, followed by the second one on Lankhakhola School ground. Later, he was laid down in his family graveyard.

He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.