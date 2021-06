Joypurhat Zila Parishad Chairman and District Awami League President Arifur Islam Rocket







Joypurhat Zila Parishad Chairman and District Awami League President Arifur Islam Rocket inaugurating a tree plantation programme on the Panchbibi Upazila dak bungalow premises on Tuesday noon. Zila Parishad Executive Abul Hayat Mohammad Rafique, and Panchbibi Upazila Chairman Manirul Shahid Munna were also present at that time. photo: observer