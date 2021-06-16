Eight killed in road mishaps in seven dists

Eight people including a police official were killed and 14 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Mymensingh, Natore, Narsingdi, Patuakhali, Joypurhat, Pirojpur and Noakhali, in three days.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Two people were killed and eight others injured in a triangular collision among a bus, an auto-rickshaw and a three wheeler in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Suruj Ali, a resident of Roknakanda Village under the upazila, and Abdur Rashid of Charnikhla under Ishwarganj Upazila, in the district.

Quoting witnesses, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur Police Station (PS) Khan Abdul Halim Siddiqi said a bus of 'Ananya Paribahan' rammed into a stationary auto-rickshaw, leaving its driver Suruj dead on the spot.

At that time, a speedy three wheeler, locally known as Mahindra, hit the bus, leaving the Mahindra passenger Abdur Rashid dead on the spot.

During the accidents, eight people received injuries.

Being informed, personnel of Gouripur Fire Service and Civil Defence and police rescued the injured with the help of locals and sent them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, he added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A pickup van driver was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan Ujjal, 32, son of Siddiqur Rahman Pramanik, a resident of Maniknagar Village in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna.

Local sources said a Pabna-bound mango-laden truck and a pickup van were collided head-on in Koyen Bazar area on the Natore-Pabna Highway at around 11am, which left four people including the pickup van driver injured.

The injured were rushed to a local clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared Ujjal dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Khandaker Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A police official, who received critical injuries in a road accident at Raipura Upazila of the district, died at a Dhaka hospital early Monday.

Monwar Hossain, 44, a sub-inspector (SI) of Raipura PS, succumbed to his injuries at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Evercare Hospital at about 2:00am.

However, the body was taken to his village home at Kulaich Village under Panchbibi Upazila in Joypurhat District in the morning for burial.

On June 7, a Chattogram bound train of 'Sonar Bangla Express' hit a private car, carrying three on-duty policemen-- SI Monwar, SI Shahin, and Constable Salauddin-- at Sapmara Bazar Rail Crossing in Raipura, leaving the trio injured.

Monwar and Shahin were admitted to the ICU in a critical condition while Salauddin was given first aid at a local hospital.

SI Monwar died at the ICU after fighting for life for six days, the PS OC Golam Mostafa confirmed the news.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A woman has been killed when a battery-run auto-rickshaw ran over her in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Momela Begum, 50, was a resident of Karpurkathi Village under the upazila.

Witnesses said an auto-rickshaw hit Momela while she was crossing a road in Nawab Kachari area on Monday morning, leaving her critically injured.

He was rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the matter.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A young man was killed and two others were injured after a vehicle with rice huller machine turned turtle in Kalai Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain, 23, a resident of Imampur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the vehicle overturned in Noyapara area in the evening, which left three people injured.

The injured were rushed to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shamim dead.

Two other injured persons returned home after receiving treatment.

Kalai PS OC Selim Malik confirmed the incident.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: An elderly man was killed and another one injured as a van overturned in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nasir Hawlader, 65, a resident of Telikhali Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Nasir was going Ikri area by a van. On the way, the vehicle turned turtle after losing its control over the steering on the road in Jomaddar Bari area, which left him dean on the spot and the van-puller Rakib Hawlader injured.

The injured was admitted to a local hospital.

Bhandaria PS OC Md Masumur Rahman confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was killed as a bus rammed into the vehicle in Subarnachar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Zabed Hossain, 35, son of late Md Mafiz Mia, a resident of Char Mohiddin Village under Char Jubli Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus coming from opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Dakshin Wapda area at around 4:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Char Jabbar PS OC Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident.









