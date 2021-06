TALTALI, BARGUNA, June 15: At least 10 shops were gutted as a fire broke out at Kochupatra Bazar in Taltali Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The fire originated at a cosmetics shop around 9 pm, said Taltali Fire Service and Civil Defence In-charge Md Mamun.

Local people had doused the blaze before the fire-fighting unit came. Traders claimed that the damage from the fire is estimated around Tk 1 crore.