Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:08 AM
Sheikh Hasina Bridge road collapses at Nagarpur

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the risky Sheikh Hasina Bridge in Nagarpur Upazila. photo: observer

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL, June 15: Fatal accident is feared due to a big hole on the approach road to the Sheikh Hasina Bridge in Nagarpur Upazila of the district.
According to field sources, one portion of the approach road has  developed a slide-down, for which locals are fearing fatal accident at any time.
They said, the sliding has been caused with heavy rainfall in the last two days.  But transports are plying through the threatened approach road taking high risk of accidents.
The bridge of Nagarpur-Mirzapore via Mokna Sarak has been constructed over the Dhaleshwari River. A visit to the spot found the slide stretching from the end part of the bridge to starting edge of the approach road; due to this, one side of the approach road has developed a big hole; and guide wall blocks of the road have also slid.
Built at a cost of about Tk 55 crore, the bridge was inaugurated in 2017. But before rolling one year, the surface of the bridge developed small holes.   
Since then transports had been moving slow over the bridge. Now the approach road collapse has made the bridge highly risky.
Bus driver Saiful Islam said, the bridge and the approach road are in dire need to be repaired soon to avert sudden incident
In this connection, Sub-Assistant Engineer of Roads & Highway (RHD)-Tangail SM Alamin said, "We have come to know about holes on the Sheikh Hasina Bridge approach road. We have already started work there."
Guide wall is being constructed permanently there so that rain water can cause leaking, he mentioned, adding, the bridge surface holes will be repaired.


