Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:08 AM
Home Countryside

Covid-19: 7,000 first dose takers in Narail pass days with uncertainty

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, June 15: About 7,000 first dose recipients of corona vaccine in the district are in dire need of second dose. The vaccination programme is already over in the         district.
According to the rules for the vaccination, the second dose can be given from 8 to 12 weeks after the first dose.
Field sources said, the first dose takers are worried whether they will be given the second dose timely.
Civil Surgeon (CS) and the administration said, it will be possible to resume the inoculation programme if adequate vaccine stock and government guidelines are certain.
Three vaccination centres in Narail Sadar, Lohagarh and Kalia upazilas started the first dose inoculation of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine from February 6. It was followed by the second dose from April 8. In the first allotment, 30,000 doses arrived in two phase.
School Teacher Rabeya took the first dose about two months back. When she went to the hospital for the second dose, she came to know that the vaccine has run out.
Around 6,000 second dose seekers like Rabeya regularly return from the hospital without having the second dose.
To mention, 3,081 registered people did not get the vaccine. The first dose was vaccinated among 29,982 people.
There are 24,000 doses of vaccine for the second time inoculation. So far, 22,946 people have been vaccinated with the second dose.
Resident Medical Officer of Narail Sadar Hospital Mashiur Rahman Babu said, the second dose vaccination period is 8 to 12 weeks.
CS Dr. Nasima Akhter said, it will be possible to resume the programme once the uncertainty of the second dose of vaccine is over and the government instruction is received.
Deputy Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman said, the Health Ministry has already been informed about inadequacy of the second dose.
The vaccination will be started soon after the vaccine availability has been ensured, she gave assurance.


