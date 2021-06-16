Video
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:08 AM
Home Countryside

Covid-19: 25 more die, 991 more infected in 12 districts

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

At least 25 more people died of and 991 more have been infected with coronavirus in 12 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, Rajshahi and Noakhali districts, on Tuesday.
KHULNA: A total of 13 Covid-19 patients died and  800 more people have tested positive in all 10 districts under Khulna Division on Tuesday till 8 am.
Death toll from the disease reached 739 including highest 196 in Khulna, followed by 135 in Kushtia, 93 in Jashore, 64 in Chuadanga, 60 in Jhenidah, 58 in Bagerhat, 55 in Satkhira, 28 in Narail, 27 in Meherpur and 23 in Magura while 13 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health. Of the fatalities, three each in Satkhira and Kushtia, two each in Jashore, Jhenidah and Khulna, and one in Bagerhat.
The new daily infection figure shows an almost increase one and half times compared to the previous day's figure of 614, said the Health Department sources.
"Among the infected people, 33,391 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 217 new recoveries found on Tuesday morning," said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 5,217 infected patients are now undergoing treatment in different designated hospitals here.
Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 41,270 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 33,995 have by now been released.
On the other hand, 156 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 163 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8 am on Tuesday.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 249 were detected in Jashore, followed by 166 in Khulna, 91 each in Kushtia and Satkhira, 53 in Bagerhat, 50 in Chuadanga, 34 in Jhenidha, 33 in Narail, 23 in Meherpur and 10 in Magura districts.
With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 11,820 in Khulna, 8,546 in Jashore, 5,735 in Kushtia, 3,154 in Jhenidah, 2,523 in Satkhira, 2,329 in Chuadanga, 2,262 in Bagerhat, 2,110 in Narail, 1,342 in Magura and 1,207 in Meherpur.
A total of 80,536 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent the community transmission of the deadly coronavirus.
Of them, 78.973 certificates have, by now, been released as they were given clearance after completing their respective 14-day quarantine.
RAJSHAHI: Twelve more people died of corona in the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 8 am to Tuesday 8 am.
RMCH Deputy Director (DD) Dr. Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
Eight of them were found coronavirus positive while others had corona  symptoms.
Their samples have been collected for Covid-19 test.
Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, seven from Chapainawabganj and two from Naogaon District.
DD said a total of 325 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till the morning.
NOAKHALI: A total of 191 corona infection cases were recorded in the district in the last 24 hours with 33.57 per cent positivity rate, the highest daily cases in the last one year.
With the new figure, the total number of confirmed cases in the district rose to 9,836.
CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the matter.
Dr Masum said, of the newly-infected persons, 125 are residents in Sadar Upazila while 27 in Companiganj, 20 in Begumganj, three in Sonaimuri, six in Chatkhil, two in Senbag, seven in Kabirhat and one in Subarnachar Upazila.
Some 127 persons have, so far, died from the virus while 7,130 have made recovery, he added.


