Two ‘'commit suicide’ in two districts

Two men allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Natore, in two days.

BOGURA: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Ashiq Paikar, 25, son of Korman Ali, was a resident of Shikarpur Talukdarpara Village under Erulia Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Jahurul Islam said Ashiq hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at night over family dispute.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Sadar PS in this connection, the SI added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Abdul Maleq Akanda, 50, was a microbus driver, a resident of Agran Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdul Maleq and his wife often locked into an altercation over family matters.

As a sequel, the couple also quarrelled and scuffled on Saturday night.

Later, Maleq slept at another room where he hanged himself sometime at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram PS Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





