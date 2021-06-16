Yaas impact damage stands at Tk 46cr in 11 sectors in Bagerhat



A flooded area in Bagerhat. photo: observer

The damages in these sectors occurred due to wind and tidal surge centring Cyclone Yaas.

According to data of the District Relief and Rehabilitation in Bagerhat, most of the damage occurred in road infrastructure in the district. Of the road damage, pucca-road included 22 kilometre (km), and brick-soiling as well as chips-paved 55.75 km.

In different areas, mud roads of 135.46 km have been damaged. These damages were estimated at about Tk 18.22 crore. The second highest damage took place in the road infrastructure belonging to the Water Development Board (WDB). In 22 points, 31.88 km embankment of the WDB got partial breached. In 14 points, 2.8 km river banks were breached while 14 bridges-culverts adjacent to the embankment got broken. The economic damage of these stood at least Tk 14 crore.

Huge damage also took place in the fisheries sector. Fishes of 6,100 enclosures of shrimp and other fishes were floated; also crab enclosures of 365 were washed away.

Besides, 20 fishing trawlers and 30 nets were damaged. The damage of the fisheries sector stood at about Tk 9.97 crore.

Two houses were damaged completely while 756 ones got partially damaged making an economic loss of about Tk 1.52 crore.

In different areas, 383 ducks and 892 hens died, which were valued at Tk 2.39 lakh.

The cropland damage was estimated at Tk 64.16 lakh.

The damage cost of electricity poles, lines and tools was estimated at Tk 5.11 lakh.

In addition, 43 tube-wells, and 1,705 toilets were submerged in nine upazilas of the district. According to the estimate of the Public Health Engineering Department, the damage loss stood at about Tk 19.81 lakh.

The Forest Department suffered a damage of Tk 12.70 lakh due to flooded nurseries.

Two primary schools, four secondary schools, and four madrasas have been destroyed making an economic loss of Tk 6.30 lakh. One hospital of the Health Department got damaged requiring Tk 1 lakh to repair it.

In the east Sundarban Division, the infrastructure damage was estimated at least Tk 60 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohamed Azizur Rahman said, assistance has been provided to Yass victims; about Tk 2.12 crore have been given in 75 unions and three municipalities.

Besides, in each of nine upazilas Tk 1 lakh has been given for baby food and Tk 1 lakh for cattle feed. The assistance is continuing, the DC said.

He further said, all victims are being listed, adding, all will get compensation.







