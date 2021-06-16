Two found dead in two districts

Bodies of a young man and a young woman were recovered from two districts- Laxmipur and Pirojpur, on Monday and Tuesday.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered a hanging body of a youth in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Md Billal Hossain, 26, was the son of Abu Zafar of Uttar Martin Shantirhat at Char Martin Union in the upazila.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the body. It has been sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy..

In-charge of Hazirhat Police Investigation Centre Md Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident.

An unnatural death case has been filed.

PIROJPUR: Floating body of an unidentified young woman was recovered from the River Koncha on Monday afternoon in Kaliya Village of Indurkani Upazila in the district.

Locals saw the body on the river and informed police of Indurkani Police Station (PS). Later police recovered the body. They sent it to Pirojpur District Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter. OC said, the age of the woman might be within 25 to 30.



