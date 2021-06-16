Video
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:07 AM
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

IBBL Ctg North Zone holds Shariah awareness confce

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Chattogram North Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised   Shariah Awareness Conference recently in the virtual platform. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, Executive Committee of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the programme as special guest.
Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee discussed the issue. Md. Nayer Azam, Head of Chattogram North Zone, Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President of the Bank and Head of Branches under Chattogram North Zone attended the Conference.  
Professor Md. Salim Uddin speaking as chief guest on the occasion said that the popularity of Shariah based banking is gradually increasing worldwide. About 5 percent of global finance is operated in accordance with Shariah principle.
He said, the growth of Shariah-based banking in Bangladesh is much higher than other countries of the world. Noting that 25 per cent of the country's banking is now conducted under Islamic banking, he said Islamic banking is governed by both Shariah principles and conventional law. It is not possible to achieve success without following the principles of Shariah.
He said in order to manage Islamic banking properly, all levels of manpower, including the management authorities, should have adequate knowledge, skills, capacity building and maximum efforts in compliance with Shariah rules.



