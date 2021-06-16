Buisness Events



Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DBH), the largest housing finance institution of the country, has opened their Customer Service Centre at Mirpur recently. This is its first Customer Service Centre in the capital after having its branches in Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Motijheel and Uttara. Both existing and potential customers of DBH living at Mirpur and adjacent areas can now take help of this service center to get service related to home loans and deposits.

















State Minister for Water Resources Jahid Faruk along with Deputy Minister of Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, Senior Secretary of Water Resources Kabir Bin Anwar, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) General Manager AKM Wahed Uddin Chowdhury and other senior officials, offering Munajat at the inauguration of a Medical Centre supported by BWDB for Covid-19 infected Water Resources Ministry and BWDB officials at PANI Bhaban premises, 72, Green Road, Dhaka recently. photo: BWDB