Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:07 AM
H&M says sales up 75pc as more people get vaccinated

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

STOCKHOLM, Jun 15: Low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB said Tuesday sales had increased 75per cent in Q2 and early June, affecting both online purchases and physical stores, adding that 1,300 stores were temporarily closed at the start of the period due to the pandemic.
Those who remained open faced coronavirus restrictions, including on opening hours, number of customers and store space, the group said. In Hennes & Mauritz's large markets, such as France and Germany, stores were closed throughout most of the quarter.
"As more people are vaccinated, a number of markets have gradually allowed stores to reopen and the H&M group's strong recovery continues," said the Stockholm-based company, the world's second biggest fashion retailer that is known for the brand H&M. "This shows that customers appreciate the collections and being able to shop via their preferred channel."    -AP


