Joy Express launches e-comm services in Dhaka

Joy Express Limited launched e-commerce services service in Dhaka and will soon extend it across the country in phases with guaranteed delivery and payment facility within 24 hours.

The company is offering delivery facility in the whole Dhaka city for only Tk 50 and 0 percent cash on delivery charge.

Chief Executive Officer of Joy Express Engineer Md. Hafizur Rahman said at present there is a lot of buying and selling online.

But they are turning away from e-commerce as the product is not delivered to the customer at the right time. We are constantly working to solve this problem.

"I am delivering in Dhaka for only 50 rupees. We have our own manpower. The product is delivered to the customer's home within 24 hours of receiving the product. Within the next 24 hours of delivery of the product, the merchant is receiving cash on delivery of his product through his bank, cash and bKash account," Hafizur Rahman said in a statement.











