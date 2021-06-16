Vivo brings 5 cutting edge smartphone technologies

vivo has been the first smartphone brand to introduce a number of different technologies like Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) in the Front Camera, advanced Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, Dual Pop up selfie camera, In-Display Fingerprint Scanning.

The brand has become a known market player for setting new standards in camera technology, which have inspired other brands in the market, says a press release..

Here are 5 smartphone technologies that vivo was the first to bring to the market: OIS Front Camera: vivo introduced Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) in a variety of its smartphones. This OIS front camera technology marks a radical step in setting the standard for future smartphone front cameras. Vivo's latest smartphone V21 houses this technology.

Gimbal Stabilization: vivo, as a consumer-centric brand, attempted to solve the stabilization problem through hardware and software and decided to equip its lenses with Gimbal stabilization 2.0, a technology used in professional photography equipment. vivo's Gimbal-equipped Camera System uses a special-shaped magnetic frame, which implements the "gimbal system" into its smartphones.

Pop-up and dual pop-up camera: vivo's V15 Pro was the first smartphone released with a pop-up camera. The pop-up camera mechanism was designed to elevate 3,00,000 times without a glitch, i.e., if one takes 100 selfies in a day, the pop-up function can work for 8 years without a glitch.

























