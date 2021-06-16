Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo brings 5 cutting edge smartphone technologies

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

vivo has been the first smartphone brand to introduce a number of different technologies like Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) in the Front Camera, advanced Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, Dual Pop up selfie camera, In-Display Fingerprint Scanning.
The brand has become a known market player for setting new standards in camera technology, which have inspired other brands in the market, says a press release..
Here are 5 smartphone technologies that vivo was the first to bring to the market: OIS Front Camera: vivo introduced Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) in a variety of its smartphones.  This OIS front camera technology marks a radical step in setting the standard for future smartphone front cameras. Vivo's latest smartphone V21 houses this technology.
Gimbal Stabilization: vivo, as a consumer-centric brand, attempted to solve the stabilization problem through hardware and software and decided to equip its lenses with Gimbal stabilization 2.0, a technology used in professional photography equipment. vivo's Gimbal-equipped Camera System uses a special-shaped magnetic frame, which implements the "gimbal system" into its smartphones.
Pop-up and dual pop-up camera: vivo's V15 Pro was the first smartphone released with a pop-up camera. The pop-up camera mechanism was designed to elevate 3,00,000 times without a glitch, i.e., if one takes 100 selfies in a day, the pop-up function can work for 8 years without a glitch.














« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Ctg North Zone holds Shariah awareness confce
BANKING EVENTS
Buisness Events
H&M says sales up 75pc as more people get vaccinated
Joy Express launches e-comm services in Dhaka
Vivo brings 5 cutting edge smartphone technologies
Huawei holds Asia-Pacific forum on Intelligent Education
CavinKare BD extends Covid support to 3 Dhaka hospitals


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo gesture costs '$4 billion' for Coca-Cola
Ronaldo makes history in Portugal win
Israeli far-right groups march through occupied East Jerusalem
Order regarding JU teachers’ recruitment on Sunday
BNP began politics of vengeance with Bangabandhu’s assassination: Quader
4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
Stocks perform mixed on higher transactions
India, New Zealand name squads for WTC final
Zia cut down thousands trees to cling to power: Hasan
BCB to introduce shadow national team
Most Read News
Quick and solid planning is vital to stop Delta variant spread
Bangladesh-Oman match tonight
Sharp rise in C-19 deaths, infections
Obituary
Obituary
Regenerating natural ecosystems and reducing carbon emissions
Biden rallies NATO against ‘new challenges’ from Russia, China
Cabinet okays policy to develop local automobile industry
Impose local lockdown to curb Covid transmission: Hasina
What Putin really wants from Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft