Huawei holds Asia-Pacific forum on Intelligent Education

Huawei recently organized the Asia-Pacific Higher Education Innovation Forum through live streaming with the theme "Embracing the New Era of Intelligent Education."

The forum invited industry experts from UNESCO ICHEI, NUS, Open University, Thammasat University, National University of Malaysia, and PwC, including 450 informatization directors, partners, and business luminaries. Together they focused on topics such as smart campus, online education, and smart classroom and discussed the development trend of education ICT and the challenges and opportunities for education informatization in the post-pandemic era.

At the opening ceremony, Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business Group, shared Huawei's understanding of ICT development in higher education in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as its vision of smart higher education in the future.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Huawei has served more than 300 colleges and universities with its education ICT solutions and has built ICT academies for 224 schools and trained over 10,000 students, says a press release.

Huawei has also developed more than 4300 ICT professionals for various countries and will continue to serve customers in the education industry and cultivate more high-quality, innovative talent through the Asia-Pacific region.

Professor Zhao Jianhua, Senior Specialist of UNESCO ICHEI, shared his insights on the exciting new trends in education. According to Prof. Zhao, today's education industry is being shaped by five major digital technologies: AR, personalized hybrid learning, gamification, AI, and IoT. What's more, there will be five new applications in the education industry: a more efficient learning system, mental health monitoring, personalized distant education, automated data processing, and personalized collaborative education.

The recent disruptions to the world in the last 18 months have severely affected university education around the world. Many teachers and students can no longer go to school like they used to. During the panel session of this forum, the panellists explored how universities in the Asia-Pacific region use ICT to offset this impact, what plans and visions they have for future teaching and management models, and how to accelerate the digital transformation of universities.











