Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:06 AM
CavinKare BD extends Covid support to 3 Dhaka hospitals

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

NICRH Director Prof. Dr. Qazi Mushtaq Hossain and : CavinKare Bangladesh Brand Manager Sumaiya Ahmed pose while extending Covid support for 3 Dhaka hospitals at NICRH office in city recently.

FMCG Major CavinKare Bangladesh Private Limited extended support to three renowned hospitals in Dhaka to address the impact of the ongoing global pandemic Covid-19.
The company provided safety supplies grants to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) and the National Institution of Cancer Research Hospital (NICRH).
Brand Manager of CavinKare Sumaiya Ahmed handed over the grant to the Director of, NICRH Prof. Dr. Qazi Mushtaq Hossain, at NICRH office in city recently, says a press release. Through its diverse range of consumer brands, CavinKare has always emphasized on public health and safety while maintaining a top-notch quality. The safety supplies comprised of hand wash and hand sanitizer range from flagship brands of CavinKare
Regarding this, the Business Head of CavinKare Bangladesh, Arun Chako said, "In these times of distress� we would like to contribute in a small way through this activity. We salute the spirit of the populace and the front-liners who have shown indefatigable commitment for holding fort."
Director of said, "We are very glad to receive handwash and sanitizers from CavinKare. We extend our sincere thanks and best wishes on behalf of the National Institute and Cancer Research Hospital." In Bangladesh, CavinKare has been operating for the last 16 years. Along with the personal care portfolio, CavinKare has also launched a hygiene portfolio through their Nyle liquid handwash followed by CHIK Sanitizer in this Covid situation.


