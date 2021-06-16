Walton launches new production line for washing machine



Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Director Tahmina Afrose Tanna inaugurating the new production line at Walton Hi-Tech Park in Chandra, Gazipur, on June 12 last.

The new line has been set up for manufacturing latest technologies' top loading washing machines. The new addition has increased the monthly production capacity of Walton's washing machine manufacturing factory to 50K units and also the number of workforce rose to over 1K.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Director Tahmina Afrose Tanna inaugurated the new production line at Walton Hi-Tech Park in Chandra, Gazipur, June 12 last.

Meanwhile, the Walton Hi-Tech's director unveiled a new model (ATG80) of washing machine, featured with European standard 'Triple Star' energy rating, diamond drum, high efficient pulsate, water recovery program, IMD control panel, digital display, durable PCM cabin, 430-grade stainless steel drum, soft closing tempered glass damping door, automatic load balancing, quick wash, left time display, self-diagnostic fault finding convenient detergent Box, effective lint filter, drum clean etc. This new model will cost only Tk 1 per wash.

Among others, WHIL's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Alamgir Alam Sarker, Executive Directors Col. (Retd.) Shahdat Alam, Yusuf Ali, Tapash Kumar Majumder, Yeasir Al Imran, Home Appliance Department's Chief Executive Director (CEO) Al-Imran, Chief Operating Officer Saiful Islam, Research and Development Division's Head Moniruzzaman Karjon and Senior Operative Director Mohsin Ali Mollah were also present.

Besides, WHIL's other DMDs Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, International Business Unit's President Edward Kim, Executive Directors Sirajul Islam and Shakhawat Hossen also attended the function virtually.

Addressing the function, WHIL Director Tahmina Afrose Tanna said: "Walton achieved great success in manufacturing world-class washing machine in Bangladesh. Such sophisticated products will take Bangladesh forward with the era, she noted.

Walton Home Appliances' CEO Al-Imran said: "The washing machine manufacturing facotry has been equipped with an advanced and strong RnD deivision. In Bangladesh, only Walton washing has performance testing lab, 5 star energy rating and 5 year guarantee facility.

Walton is exporting its locally finished washing machines in various countries around the world such as India, Nepal, Yemen and East Timor. This time Walton has intensified its washing machine manufacturing activities targeting the markets of the developed world including Europe.

According to the authorities, Walton is currently producing and marketing more than 29 models of semi-automatic and automatic top and front loading Walton washing machines.

These washing machines with a capacity of 6 to 15 kg cost between Tk 8,990 and Tk 59,900. Walton washing machines are extremely visually pleasing and energy efficient. It has all the latest features. Walton has 76 service centers across the country under the ISO Certified Service Management System to provide fast and best after sales service.

At present, various customers' benefits are available in Walton washing machine purchase such as ease monthly installment facility with a minimum down payment of only Tk 999, interest-free EMI facility for 12-month, 3-month replacement guarantee, up to 10 years guarantee on motor, free installation etc.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Walton's 'Mega Eid Festival' is being held across the country under 'Digital Campaign Season-11'. Under the campaign, customers can buy Walton washing machines and get cash vouchers worth lakhs of taka and guaranteed discounts.







