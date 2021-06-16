Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Viber strengthens alliance with Huawei

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

Rakuten Viber has strengthened its alliance with global technology firm Huawei in sustaining the public's accessibility to easy communication services provided by one of the leading and most secure free messaging apps.
Thanks to the recent expansion of this partnership, all Viber-owned sticker packs will be free for users with the latest version of the Viber app that is downloaded from AppGallery, Huawei's app marketplace.
Bangladeshis can now weave more fun and color into their messages and express themselves more creatively with the free sticker packs, as they continue to choose Viber as their go-to messaging app for connecting with loved ones and colleagues, and the brands they love and the organizations they support.
This is just the start. Huawei and Viber have committed to further work together to deliver even better services to their growing user base over time.
Viber has hundreds of millions of users located in 190 countries and is one of the most accessed apps from AppGallery, where consumers can find a variety of apps that cater to their unique demands and experiences.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Ctg North Zone holds Shariah awareness confce
BANKING EVENTS
Buisness Events
H&M says sales up 75pc as more people get vaccinated
Joy Express launches e-comm services in Dhaka
Vivo brings 5 cutting edge smartphone technologies
Huawei holds Asia-Pacific forum on Intelligent Education
CavinKare BD extends Covid support to 3 Dhaka hospitals


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo gesture costs '$4 billion' for Coca-Cola
Ronaldo makes history in Portugal win
Israeli far-right groups march through occupied East Jerusalem
Order regarding JU teachers’ recruitment on Sunday
BNP began politics of vengeance with Bangabandhu’s assassination: Quader
4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
Stocks perform mixed on higher transactions
India, New Zealand name squads for WTC final
Zia cut down thousands trees to cling to power: Hasan
BCB to introduce shadow national team
Most Read News
Quick and solid planning is vital to stop Delta variant spread
Bangladesh-Oman match tonight
Sharp rise in C-19 deaths, infections
Obituary
Obituary
Regenerating natural ecosystems and reducing carbon emissions
Biden rallies NATO against ‘new challenges’ from Russia, China
Cabinet okays policy to develop local automobile industry
Impose local lockdown to curb Covid transmission: Hasina
What Putin really wants from Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft