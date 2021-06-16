Viber strengthens alliance with Huawei

Rakuten Viber has strengthened its alliance with global technology firm Huawei in sustaining the public's accessibility to easy communication services provided by one of the leading and most secure free messaging apps.

Thanks to the recent expansion of this partnership, all Viber-owned sticker packs will be free for users with the latest version of the Viber app that is downloaded from AppGallery, Huawei's app marketplace.

Bangladeshis can now weave more fun and color into their messages and express themselves more creatively with the free sticker packs, as they continue to choose Viber as their go-to messaging app for connecting with loved ones and colleagues, and the brands they love and the organizations they support.

This is just the start. Huawei and Viber have committed to further work together to deliver even better services to their growing user base over time.

Viber has hundreds of millions of users located in 190 countries and is one of the most accessed apps from AppGallery, where consumers can find a variety of apps that cater to their unique demands and experiences.



