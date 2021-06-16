Video
Daraz ties up with MG BD to help customers buy cars

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
Business Desk

Daraz ties up with MG BD to help customers buy cars

Daraz ties up with MG BD to help customers buy cars

Country's largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/), has collaborated with Morris Garages Bangladesh (MG Bangladesh) recently at  MG Showroom and Corporate office.
The partnership will allow MG Bangladesh to sell an array of cars, including Electrical Car, through Daraz. MG is a British automotive brand, which started its operation in 1924 and is famous for building sporty, exciting, and value-for-money cars, says a press release.  
The company started operating in Bangladesh through Rancon British Motors Limited in September 2019. MG Bangladesh was the first company to bring Electrical Cars to the country, which they will also be selling through Daraz.
In addition, MG Bangladesh will sell other models through the e-commerce website including, MG3, MG ZS, and MG ZS EV. Customers will also receive extra service support for 3 years when they will purchase any MG cars from Daraz. The strategic partnership will enable MG Bangladesh to reach a broader audience.
On this occasion, Daraz Bangladesh Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said: "The collaboration with MG Bangladesh will strengthen our goal and help us to provide the ultimate car-buying experience to our cherished customers."








« PreviousNext »

