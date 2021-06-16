Australia says itâ€™s reached a free trade deal with Britain

CANBERRA, Jun 15: Britain and Australia had agreed on a free trade deal that will be released later Tuesday, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said.

The agreement is the first for Britain since it left the European Union.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison had reached agreement on the deal during negotiations in London, Tehan said.

"Both prime ministers have held a positive meeting in London overnight and have resolved outstanding issues in relation to the FTA," Tehan said in a statement, referring to the Free Trade Agreement.

"Their agreement is a win for jobs, businesses, free trade and highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve while working together," Tehan added. —AP

















