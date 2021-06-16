Video
IPDC launches special deposit campaign on Father’s Day

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

IPDC Finance has launched a special campaign to honour fathers on Father's Day.
On the occasion of Father's Day, customers will get a gift coupon of Tk. 2,500 from Aarong / Fiona if they deposit a minimum of Tk. 500,000 for 12 months. The campaign is applicable for all types of term deposits (FDR-General, APS, QPS, CPS, MPS), says a press release.
IPDC will provide gift coupons to the customer within ten days of opening the account. To avail the coupon, the account must be opened in the father's name or keeping the father as the nominee. The coupon usage period will be specified in the coupon itself.
For a deposit of minimum BDT 500,000 and above, customers will get only one coupon. Also, the deposit must be kept in the account for a minimum of one year. The interest rate for one year term deposit will be 5.75%.
A customer can send the money via online transfer or by issuing a cheque. The IPDC representative will collect the cheque at the customer's convenience in compliance with Covid-19 safety regulations. The relationship manager of IPDC can also collect the required documents online.
Regarding the campaign, Savrina Arifin, the Head of Retail Business of IPDC Finance Limited said, "IPDC is glad to announce such an offer to honour the hard work and sacrifice of the fathers. The dedication and life-long struggle of the fathers build the future generations. It is an opportunity for the sons and daughters as well to bring smile to the face of their beloved father." This special Father's Day campaign will continue until June 30 next.


