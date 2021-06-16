Video
BEPZA to expedite services for investors

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and DoE Director General Md. Ashraf Uddin flanked by their senior colleagues display a file of documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam at at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Sunday last.

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and DoE Director General Md. Ashraf Uddin flanked by their senior colleagues display a file of documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam at at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Sunday last.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Department of Environment (DoE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Sunday last in order to ease the services for the existing enterprises as well as for those intending to set up new industries in EPZ.
 From now, the EPZ investors will get other facilities including issuance and renewal of environment clearance services easily through online. BEPZA signed the MoU with DoE as a part of making the One Stop Service more effective for the EPZ investors.
BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam said: "This MoU will help to maintain the environmental balance as well as to accelerate the investment flow of EPZs. BEPZA moved another step forward in establishing an effective One Stop Service by this signing."
BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and DoE Director General Md. Ashraf Uddin signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA including Director of the Department of Environment Masud Iqbal Md. Shameem and Director (IT) Farid Ahmed were present at the             programme.


