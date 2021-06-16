DSE edges up, CSE slides on bargain hunting

Major indices on Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) edged up while all the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid on Tuesday as bargain hunters took floor.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, edged up 8.69 points or 0.14 per cent to 6,022, after losing 53 points in the past two consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also rallied 3.90 points to 2,176. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) ended flat declining 0.52 point to 1,284, at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 20.32 billion, up 17 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 17.40 billion. Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 372 issues traded, 195 declined, 152 advanced and 25 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

At the CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 1.16 points to settle at 17,464 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 3.42 points to 10,513 at the close of trading.

Of the issues traded, 167 declined, 118 advanced and 29 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 39.48 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 908 million.



























