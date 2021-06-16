Robi, CCC to transform Ctg into a smart city



CCC Mayor Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed flanked by their respective officials pose after an agreement was signed between the two sides in Chattogram on Tuesday

On this occasion, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Robi and CCC on Tuesday.

Kazi Mohammad Mozammel Haque Chief Executive Officer of CCC, and Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury at the port city's Nagar Bhaban at Tiger Pass.

Under the agreement, initially, there are plans to set up active network infrastructure in 100 lampposts of Chattogram City Corporation as per the policy of the regulatory body. There are also plans to set up smart city surveillance or digital surveillance systems for the safety of the citizens.

Under the Robi Smart City Internet of Things (IoT Technology), there are plans to build-smart environment, smart street lamps, smart waste management and reducing noise pollution. There are also plans to set up Robi smart parking facilities for citizens, Robi shuttle services for students and digital displays.

CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, who was the chief guest at the event, said, "Many people had no idea about digital Bangladesh when the current government talked about it. However, it has now become a reality. Noise pollution, garbage management, and aesthetic enhancement all need to be upgraded, in order to establish a beautiful city.

"We should move forward in the same manner that cities in different parts of the world are becoming smart cities. Robi has extended their hand of cooperation in this area, which I personally appreciate. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Robi today to make Chittagong a smart city. They'll essentially do the work, and we'll look after them."

Speaking at the event Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said: "We applaud the initiative of Chittagong City Corporation to develop Chittagong a smart city and expand its civic amenities. There is no alternative to transform our cities into smart cities in order to keep up with global technology advancements. In that perspective, we are honored to be able to participate in the smart city program. Robi is committed to offering digital services across the country through a variety of innovative solutions, and we are ready to extend a helping hand in any significant step towards digital progress."

Chief Executive Officer Kazi Mohammad Mozammel Hoque, Chief Revenue Officer Nazrul Islam, Secretary Khaled Mahmud, Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam, PS To Mayor Mohammed Abul Hasem and Superintend Engineer (Power) Jhulan Kumer Das of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) was present at the signing ceremony.

Robi Axiata Limited's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam, Chief Enterprise Business Officer Md. Adil Hossain Nobel, Vice President Corporate Business Mohammad Fahmidul Hasan and General Manager Enterprise Business Chattaogram Areef Ahmed Chowdhury was also present at the signing ceremony.







