Country’s first food processing city to be set up in Thakurgaon

The government is going to set up a food industrial city in Thakurgaon district to create food processing and marketing facilities from agricultural produce largely grown in the northern districts.

The Industry Ministry is taking up the project under the auspices of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC). Its cost has been initially estimated at Tk 98.61 crore.

Planning Commission officials said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed the project at a meeting on November 5 last year and made several suggestions for changes.

It asked the concerned authorities at the same time to present it before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval. The project has been finalized and likely to go before the committee on next Tuesday. BSCIC will implement the project starting this year to end by December 2023.

The sources said vegetables and fruits are cultivated in large quantities in 16 northern districts. About 34 percent of total agricultural produce come from the region. Moreover, 50 per cent of the food demand and 60 per cent of the supply of raw materials for agro-based industries also come from this region.

Despite large number of winter vegetables, including potatoes, tomatoes are produced, in the region most produce gets wasted due to lack of proper processing facilities, preservation and marketing. The new project would create such facilities to profitably use such produce. It will have big impact on the economy of the northern region.

Moreover, the sources said it would generate additional income and employment and bring boost to production of more agri-products to benefit from new businesses, the project document said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier on a visit to Thakurgaon district on March 29, 2018, had promised to set up a food processing zone in the district. To this end in view, proposal was made to set up the project in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.

It will have all kinds of industrial infrastructure facilities for processing of agricultural products produced in the district and around the region.

Sharifa Khan, a member of industry and energy division of the planning commission in charge of the project, said if implemented, the project would create processing facilities for agricultural produce, reduce crop wastage and give farmers fair price.

She said 249 industrial plots would be created in the proposed industrial city which would create direct employment for about 25,000 people. To increase empowerment of women, 25 plots will be allotted to potential women entrepreneurs, she further said.





















