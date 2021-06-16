Minorities targeted for organ

GENEVA, June 15: UN rights experts said Monday they had "credible information" that detainees from minority communities in China may be being subjected to forced organ harvesting, a claim fiercely rejected by Beijing.

The 12 independent experts, who are mandated by the United Nations but do not speak on its behalf, said in a statement they were "extremely alarmed" by the allegations.

Detained members of minority communities appeared to have been forcibly subjected to blood tests and organ examinations such as ultrasound and x-rays, without informed consent, said the UN experts. This was not something other detainees were required to undergo. The exam results were then registered in a database of living organ sources for transplants, the experts added. -AFP