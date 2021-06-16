Video
5 polio vaccinators shot dead

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

JALALABAD, June 15: At least five polio workers were shot dead in eastern Afghanistan Tuesday, officials said, in the latest attack on vaccinators in one of the last places on earth where the disease still exists.
The workers were gunned down in three separate locations within hours in a "coordinated attack", Nangarhar provincial police spokesman Farid Khan said. "This is the work of the Taliban, targeting health workers to deprive people of polio vaccines," he said. Health ministry spokesman Osman Taheri confirmed the attacks. The Taliban denied responsibility.
Polio has been eradicated across the world apart from Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan, where distrust of vaccines and eradication campaigns is rife.    -AFP


